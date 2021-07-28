Pima County now 'strongly recommends' indoor mask wearing as variant cases rise

“There was the belief up till very recently that if you were vaccinated, and you got COVID, that your ability to transmit the virus to others was very minimal,” Cullen said. “That is now changing based on increasing scientific evidence.”

She says the latest data for the number of delta variant-caused cases in the county was 41 as of July 17, but the real amount is likely much higher. Delta cases are identified through random sequencing, and only 12% of all COVID-19 cases are sequenced.

The week ending July 24, the county’s COVID-19 case count increased by 27% from the week prior, while the state’s count increased by 33%, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Testing labs will likely report more cases over the coming days for the week ending July 24 due to standard lags in the reporting process.

Pima County jumped from moderate to substantial transmission on July 19 and is currently seeing about 65 new cases per 100,000 of the population in the last week, according to CDC data.

The CDC defines substantial transmission as counties with 50 to 100 new cases per 100,000 of the population within the past week. If more than 100 cases occur, transmission is considered high.