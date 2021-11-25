Pima County officials call for change, pay cut for constables

However, with a disjointed approach to how they do their jobs, some constables don’t trust others to serve papers in their precinct — a process that can determine if a tenant is given resources before being served an eviction.

“I’ll be more than happy to give you my civil papers, criminal papers. But no way am I giving you my evictions,” Bernal said. “I ran on that, and I love the work that I do and I don’t expect them to do what I do.”

And the current system of splitting the work by precinct allows constables to stay within a defined area while they work.

“I could see an issue with the distribution if you’re just splitting them as they come in the door, the first one in goes to one, the second one in goes to two,” Dorer said. “You could have constables running to all ends of the county with increased travel time. I think that’s an issue that we’re already facing based on some of the numbers.”

Huckelberry said he’d make the recommendation for the board to lower constables’ salaries in the “near term,” and went a step further to suggest constables be replaced with “civil service employees.”