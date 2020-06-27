Pima County officials consider penalties for businesses that thwart mask law

Pima County’s chief medical officer Dr. Francisco Garcia is exploring legal avenues for enforcing the county’s recently approved mask-wearing ordinance.

“We’re having all sorts of conversations with the county attorney about what is it that we are legally able to do and not do,” he said.

The county has received more than 100 complaints concerning businesses disregarding the ordinance, he said. And Garcia wants to develop enforcement options to use against businesses should the county’s health department identify chronic offenders.

County officials are frustrated by calls they’re getting about certain businesses not following the rules laid out in the mask-wearing ordinance, he said. “In some cases, it seems to be really reckless disregard for the provisions that the Board of Supervisors have put into place.”

Everything is on the table, including civil and criminal penalties, Garcia said.

“We are not going to go after individuals,” he said. “From a population standpoint, that doesn’t make sense.”

On June 19, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance that mandated all people age 5 and over wear face coverings in public if they can’t maintain a continuous distance of at least 6 feet from others. Certain people are exempt.

The ordinance came after Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities and counties to set their own mask-wearing requirements on June 17.

It superseded a similar mask-wearing requirement instituted by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero on June 18 that had carried a civil penalty of a $50 fine or five hours of community service.