A man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after fleeing a traffic stop and getting into a single-vehicle collision, officials said.
On Sunday, after 12:30 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 19 at Valencia Road. The man did not stop, and fled southbound on I-19 exiting the freeway on San Xavier Road, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.
Deputies lost sight of the vehicle but learned shortly after it had been involved in a single-vehicle collision just west of I-19, the news release said.
The man was transported to a local hospital. The Tohono O’odham Police Department is investigating the collision.
No other information was available.