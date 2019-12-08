Lights and Sirens

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after fleeing a traffic stop and getting into a single-vehicle collision, officials said. 

On Sunday, after 12:30 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 19 at Valencia Road. The man did not stop, and fled southbound on I-19 exiting the freeway on San Xavier Road, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release. 

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle but learned shortly after it had been involved in a single-vehicle collision just west of I-19, the news release said. 

The man was transported to a local hospital. The Tohono O’odham Police Department is investigating the collision.

No other information was available.  

