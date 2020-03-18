Pima County officials: Road to Mt. Lemmon closes due to rain

The road to Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base due to inclement weather, officials said.
The road will be open to residents and employees only, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Wesdnesday.
For updates on road conditions and road closures, call 520-547-7510.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
Stephanie Casanova
Reporter
Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.