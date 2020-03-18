You are the owner of this article.
Pima County officials: Road to Mt. Lemmon closes due to rain

A dusting of snow remains on the mountains along Catalian Highway on Mt. Lemmon on February 26, 2019 near Tucson, Ariz.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The road to Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base due to inclement weather, officials said. 

The road will be open to residents and employees only, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Wesdnesday. 

For updates on road conditions and road closures, call 520-547-7510.

