Pima County officials took in dozens of pets living in “deplorable” conditions at a home in Drexel Heights, officials said.
On Thursday, deputies were called to a home in the 6600 block of South Vereda de las Casitas, near West Valencia and South Mission roads, to assist Adult Protective Services, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department press release.
When deputies arrived, they found 66 dogs, chickens and birds along with 24 dead rabbits and chickens inside the home, the department said.
Pima Animal Care Center was called into the scene to rescue the animals. PACC said the animals will be held until the investigation is concluded.
Detectives from the Animal Cruelty unit will take over the case, the department said.