Pima County omicron positivity remains high, hospitals low on critical care staff

Part of the reason so many people are testing positive is due to the current variant, omicron, which is highly transmissible. The other reason is that the number of people remaining unvaccinated is still too high, and that's allowing new variants to take hold, Garcia said. The latest one? A new version of omicron that's spreading in Asia and Europe.

"What can we do to be prepared? What we can do is be as vaccinated as possible," he said. "A new variant doesn't take hold in a community unless you have a susceptible population."

Currently, Garcia said, about two-thirds of the people here needing hospitalization or an emergency room visit for the virus are unvaccinated — and the one-third who are fully vaccinated but hospitalized are mostly elderly residents or those with compromised immune systems.

The antiviral medications and other therapeutic tools for those who get sick are being made available by the federal government only in "dribs and drabs," he said, and no one should be counting on those medications being available right now if they get sick.

"And that's why vaccination still has to be our go-to," he said.