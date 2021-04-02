Pima County opens vaccine eligibility for anyone 16 and over

Pima County will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older with new registration spots being offered starting at 8 a.m. Monday, April 5.

The change aligns the county with the state's decision to open vaccine eligibility to 16 and above at its sites on March 24.

The county did not make the change at that time, but continued to vaccinate groups based on risk factors including those 55 and older, those with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers.

"We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health director.

"With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it's the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot."

Pima County exceeded its goal of administering 300,000 vaccinations by the end of March and ended up with more than 472,000 doses delivered countywide.