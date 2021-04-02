Pima County opens vaccine eligibility for anyone 16 and over

Pima County will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older with new registration spots being offered starting at 8 a.m. Monday, April 5.
The change aligns the county with the state's decision to open vaccine eligibility to 16 and above at its sites on March 24.
The county did not make the change at that time, but continued to vaccinate groups based on risk factors including those 55 and older, those with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers.
"We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health director.
"With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it's the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot."
Pima County exceeded its goal of administering 300,000 vaccinations by the end of March and ended up with more than 472,000 doses delivered countywide.
The county, which supports three large vaccination sites at Banner-South Kino Stadium, Tucson Medical Center and the Tucson Convention Center, will add a smaller point of distribution, or POD, at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd., starting Monday, April 5. This will be a walk-in POD with on-site registration.
The site at El Pueblo will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting with an allotment of 600 doses on April 5.
This site will be operated by Premier Medical Group, which is also carrying out mobile events in underserved areas.
While there are no more restrictions on eligibility other than age, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. Pfizer is available at the state-run site on the University of Arizona campus, at Banner-South, and, in some cases, at local pharmacies.
Those under 18 who are getting vaccinated need a parent or legal guardian with them to complete consent forms. The only exception is if an accompanying adult brings a notarized letter stating that the parent allows the accompanying adult to complete the consent forms.
For a breakdown of registration options, visit the county's COVID-19 vaccine information page at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
For questions about registration or help with the registration process, you can also call the Pima County Health Department’s registration support line at 520-222-0119 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
