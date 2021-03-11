Pima County opens vaccine eligibility to essential workers and to ages 55 and up

“This is our biggest group of newly eligible people so far and we understand that people will be very eager to register for an appointment as this phase opens up,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health director. “The challenge will be trying to get vaccine to the most vulnerable people in this group as so many register for their spot in line.”

As more vaccine becomes available, eligibility will expand to others who fall into the essential worker category. The county will announce these expansions as appointments and vaccine supply allow.

“We are excited to be pushing forward at such a rapid pace,” said Cullen. “We will need the community to be patient as this very large group of newly eligible individuals register, but this is a great sign that we are doing the right things.”

Pima County is also working directly with utility companies to provide vaccine to staff identified as “critical” for utilities such as water, gas and electric.

As of March 10, more than 323,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pima County, and 130,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

The county has surpassed its goal of administering 300,000 doses by the end of March.