Pima County opens vaccine eligibility to essential workers and to ages 55 and up

Pima County will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people ages 55 and older, as well as to frontline essential workers, with registration starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12.
People are considered high-risk frontline essential workers if they work in-person, onsite and in close proximity with the public. This includes jobs that involve being within six feet of other people, such as the public or co-workers, and fall within one of the following industries:
• Food and agriculture;
• Manufacturing;
• Grocery or convenience stores, and carnicerias;
• Restaurants and bars;
• The U.S. Postal Service;
• Public transit such as buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft and taxi services;
• State and local government workers.
Currently, most appointments set for the large county-supported vaccination sites will be scheduled for April 2021.
As the new phase opens to first doses, the county is also working with vaccine sites to balance the need for more first dose appointments, as more than 100,000 people are scheduled for second dose appointments over the next four weeks.
“This is our biggest group of newly eligible people so far and we understand that people will be very eager to register for an appointment as this phase opens up,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health director. “The challenge will be trying to get vaccine to the most vulnerable people in this group as so many register for their spot in line.”
As more vaccine becomes available, eligibility will expand to others who fall into the essential worker category. The county will announce these expansions as appointments and vaccine supply allow.
“We are excited to be pushing forward at such a rapid pace,” said Cullen. “We will need the community to be patient as this very large group of newly eligible individuals register, but this is a great sign that we are doing the right things.”
Pima County is also working directly with utility companies to provide vaccine to staff identified as “critical” for utilities such as water, gas and electric.
As of March 10, more than 323,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pima County, and 130,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
The county has surpassed its goal of administering 300,000 doses by the end of March.
For all of the registration options in Pima County or to get more information about who is currently eligible for an appointment, visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine
To schedule an appointment at the state-supported vaccination site at the University of Arizona, visit the Arizona Department of Health Service portal, https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/
For questions about registration or help with the registration process, call Pima County Health Department’s registration support line at 520-222-0119. The support line is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
