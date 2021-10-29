Pima County orders COVID shots for children; might be available by next week

So far, the county has ordered 11,400 pediatric doses. Once the vaccine arrives, distribution will start after CDC authorization.

“I do want to moderate our expectations,” Garcia said. He doesn't expect all the county’s children in this age range to show up for a vaccine in the first week or the first month of the rollout.

“We are prepared to serve every single one of those children who come to us, but I believe that we will continue to see some degree of hesitation,” he said, although he is confident many parents will choose to vaccinate their kids.

“Most parents now have had the vaccine themselves and it will be exactly the same vaccine except in a third of the dose,” Garcia said.

The county’s Health Department will offer the shot to children at five schools per day once the vaccine is available here. The vaccine will also be offered at vaccine clinics on weekends, and there will be a homebound vaccination program for children not in school. Consent forms for parents and guardians will be provided for the shot.