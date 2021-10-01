Pima County placing limits on who can get free COVID tests at its sites

“We want to make sure that we're supportive and understanding of people's needs, but the problem is all the options cost money,” Cullen said. “It's my responsibility to make sure I'm an appropriate steward of resources.”

Pima County has made the availability of free COVID-19 testing a key pillar of its response to the pandemic, and Cullen said, “One of our success stories has been that we have made access to testing easy and not dependent upon your ability to pay.”

But now that COVID-19 testing is widely available through health-care providers and pharmacies, the county is rethinking who it provides free testing to.

“Early on, we recognize that people sought testing because they were concerned or worried or just unclear of what was going on,” Cullen said. “But this far into the pandemic, we really want to recognize that testing is a constrained resource. We need to use it appropriately for those who need it.”

Cullen says county-sponsored facilities are performing between 800 to 1,000 antigen tests a day, with 8% to 10% of tests coming from repeat testers. Some people, Cullen said, have received six tests within two weeks.