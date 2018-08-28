Issues in Maricopa County will select polling locations will not have any impact on results here in Pima County.
Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson said the county will continue to follow state guidelines, will polls closing at 7 p.m. He added that the County will release the first batch of results shortly after 8 p.m.
Maricopa County officials had asked to extend poll hours and delay results in order to accommodate voters experiencing issues and long delays are select polling locations.
However, the County Board in Maricopa County rejected that request to extend poll hours.