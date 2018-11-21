Pima County residents are encouraged to bring their collected grease to several reclamation sites to be converted into biodiesel instead of pouring it down pipes.
The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department is hosting its 14th Grease Collection and Recycling Event where community members can rid themselves of the grease at six locations on Jan. 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway
• Tucson City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant Road
• Pima Community College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road
• Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
• Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
• Sahuarita at Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
"As fat and oil travel further into sewer pipes, buildups and blockages can occur in the main lines and cause dangerous sewage overflows onto public and private property," the Reclamation Department said in a news release.
People can store grease in containers and take it to any of the listed locations. Can't make it to the event? There's a year-round reclamation site at Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva, open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m..