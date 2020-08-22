Pima County purchases $3.4M downtown warehouse for coronavirus PPE, vaccine storage

Citing the need for a larger and more-centralized storage space for personal protective equipment and an eventual coronavirus vaccine, Pima County has acquired a 43,500-square-foot warehouse downtown that houses a failed space technology startup.

The $3.4 million purchase of the warehouse at 350 S. Toole Ave. was approved by the board of supervisors during a meeting this week, with the added agreement that the county will renegotiate a lease with what, if anything, is left of Vector Launch Inc., the micro-satellite launch company that declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the supervisors the purchase was important because the health department has had to add staff and enlist the help of the National Guard to help acquire and transport 1,200 pallets of personal protective equipment between its current two sites, a main location on South Apache Park Place and Thurber Hall at the Pima County fairgrounds.

Huckelberry said the county balked at an estimated $9 million to build a site before settling on the warehouse owned by the Levin Family LLC because of its delivery docks, refrigerated storing and high ceilings. General fund money freed up by reimbursed costs from the CARES act was used to pay for the warehouse.

“This particular site is the only site that met all of the requirements,” Huckelberry said.

Bailout or relaunch for Vector?

Republican supervisors Steve Christy and Ally Miller pushed back on the purchase, with the former saying he believes there are other adequate county facilities that can be used.