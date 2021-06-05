Pima County pushes to get more youths vaccinated

“If you acquire the virus, there is a period of 10 days from where you’re infectious with other people,” he said. “This is why it’s so important to get the vaccine, especially with people who are less likely to present with symptoms, because then they’re less likely to actually spread should they acquire COVID.”

The county just wrapped up its second #VaxTruthChallenge and is set to announce another winner soon, but the impact of the social media campaign is a win in itself for the county’s vaccination efforts.

“Some of those videos had considerable social media sharing going on within the circles that the youth had,” Eller said. “The communication that’s going to be received better by youth is communication from youth. So that message really has to come from their peers, and those are the individuals that have to share that, which is what we saw with some of these videos.”

Both Campo and Jimenez say they’ve heard hesitation among their peers about getting a vaccine. For Jimenez, creating her winning video was a mission to dispel some of the misinformation fueling vaccine fears, such as the common misconception that vaccines cause infertility.