Pima County reaches $700K settlement in lawsuit over boy's false arrest

The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a $700,000 settlement with a couple who had claimed their two sons were temporarily removed from their home because they refused to cooperate in a criminal investigation into break-ins and illegal parties at several high-end homes.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017 by Karl and Gretchen Daschke, who said their older son was falsely identified as the mastermind behind a string of illegal parties that took place in the homes, and resulted in more than 50 arrests made by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after a year-long investigation.

Charges against the then-16-year-old boy were dropped. During the course of the investigation, the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed both sons from the home, but they were returned after a Pima County Juvenile Court order days later.