Resources for tenants

Struggling to pay rent or utilities?

Contact one of Pima County's emergency services network agencies. These agencies don't accept walk-ins, so call for an appointment.

Chicanos Por La Causa: 520-882-0018

Tucson Urban League: 520-791-9522

Salvation Army: 520-622-5411

Portable, Practical Educational Preparation, Inc.: 520-741-4397

Primavera Foundation: 520-395-6420

Interfaith Community Services: 520-297-6049

Pima County Community Action Agency: 520-724-2667

Need legal help?

Call Southern Arizona Legal Aid: 520-623-9465

Visit the webpage for Step Up to Justice

Other resources: