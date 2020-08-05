Pima County recorder candidates hone in on representation, trust-worthy elections

White served 21 years in the military, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He has served as a commercial airline pilot, trained pilots and ran schools in the National Guard.

If elected, White says he would hold elections people can trust and make it easier for U.S. citizens to vote.

He would like to create centralized voting centers to cut back on the number of provisional ballots that need to be counted, he says.

White also wants to clean up voter registration rolls by educating voters on their responsibility to keep their address current, by making sure potential jurors who are culled partially from voter rolls are U.S. citizens, and by removing people who are deceased, he says.

He says some who are summoned for jury duty claim they aren’t U.S. citizens.

“I will work with the county and with the clerks of the court, both at the state courts and the federal courts, to retrieve those records … to see if those people are actually registered to vote, whether they’ve been voting, and if they are or are not U.S. citizens, then take appropriate action to enforce the laws,” he said.

White also wants to work with the state to update election laws that are confusing or no longer applicable.

