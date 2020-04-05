Pima County reports one more coronavirus death, 46 new confirmed cases

Pima County health officials reported another coronavirus-related death and 46 new cases Sunday afternoon, the department website says.

There have been 13 reported deaths in Pima County since March 23. The number of known cases in the county is now at 372.

Information about the most recent death has not been released.

A breakdown of age groups shows 131 of the cases are of people between ages 20 and 44, 128 of them are ages 45 to 64, 103 of them are ages 66 and up, five are of people younger than 19 and for another five the age is unknown.

State officials have reported 2,269 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since late January.

Statewide, 27,160 tests have been conducted, 3,837 of them in Pima County.

In Pima County, 81 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus and 24 of them have been admitted to the intensive care unit since January 22, according to the county health department website.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.