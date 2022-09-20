Pima County rescinds vaccine mandate for new hires

Pima County's COVID-19 Test to Treat program

The Pima County Health Department is continuing its free COVID-19 test-to-treat program for those who test positive for COVID-19 and qualify to receive antiviral medication. The program will continue with only a call-in option and will no longer provide in-person testing and prescriptions at the Health Department’s East Clinic.

The program is currently paused but will resume Monday, Sept. 26. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can call (520) 724-7895 to determine their eligibility for medication. Those who qualify will receive a prescription for antiviral pills. There is no cost and no insurance required.

People are potentially eligible for oral antiviral treatment after a positive test if:

They are 12 or older

Weigh at least 88 pounds

Have mild to moderate symptoms

Have a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness

For more information on COVID-19 treatment, go to pima.gov/covid19treatment.

For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.