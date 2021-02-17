Pima County residents 65-plus able to fully register Thursday for COVID vaccine

Pima County residents 65-69 will be able to fully register for COVID-19 vaccine at county sites starting Thursday.
Due to incorrect information provided by the county's Health Department Tuesday, the Arizona Daily Star reported that only preregistration will be starting Thursday.
Officials clarified Wednesday that there is no preregistration, only registration, and it will begin for that age group at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration.
Appointment availability will depend on how much vaccine is available.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said Tuesday that even with the limited amount of vaccine available now, they are making the county's age group uniform with the state's age group to avoid confusion.
A new state site at the University of Arizona opens Thursday and people ages 65-69 are currently allowed to register for that site and schedule appointments at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
Pima County has a hotline set up to help with COVID-19 vaccination registration for the county-run sites. The phone number is 520-222-0119, and it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The hotline is for people who need help registering for the vaccine or who can’t make an online appointment.
Those registering for the state-run site at the UA who don’t have computer access or need extra help can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.
