Pima County residents warned of superior court phone scam

Someone falsely claiming to be a Pima County Superior Court representative is calling county residents requesting personal information or money, court officials said.

The incoming scam call displays the court's phone number, and the person calling tells Pima County residents they are being contacted because their social security number has been compromised, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman. They then ask the person to verify their social security number.

Another scam call tells people their loved one is in jail and the court needs credit card information or a payment to release that person from custody, LoGalbo said.

Courts will never contact a person by phone and request sensitive information or an immediate payment, LoGalbo said. Caller ID shows the call is from the court's main number, 520-724-4200. Scammers can alter caller ID information, but when the caller leaves a voicemail the call back number is different from the court's number, she said.

Court officials advise people to never provide their social security number or other personal information or payment information over the phone.