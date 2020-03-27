Pima County's health director answers 5 questions about coronavirus in Tucson

Few are under more pressure now than the directors of the state and county health departments. Below Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, answers a few of the pressing questions people have been asking regarding the COVID-19 virus:

Many believe we should be doing everything possible to contact trace the cases we know about, and that we cannot accept that this can't be done. Why can’t we hire people, or shift some jobs around so people can do contact tracing? It requires making phone calls, correct? Seems there are plenty of people who can do this.

We in fact have recruited students and volunteers with epidemiology backgrounds to help us do this work. Most of the work is done by phone but it does require some know how. We have scripts to work from but, sometimes it requires some finesse to make sure you are getting all the important information. Someone with some experience and understanding about . . . how . . . to ask questions is just as important as what questions to ask. (You probably know that better than me!)

That will keep us going for a while. But at some point, this will be as prevalent as the flu, then more than the flu. We will be receiving hundreds of reports per day. So as this continues, even volunteer and student resources can start to run thin. And more importantly, when it is widespread, individual contact tracing becomes not just less important but misleading – we’re all at risk for exposure all the time. So then the messages become more universal, and actually notifying individuals of individual exposures can run counter to that messaging. Our biggest focus will be doing this work in high-risk settings. Cases in long-term care settings, nursing homes, among healthcare workers, etc., are ones where contact tracing and isolation and quarantine are critical.