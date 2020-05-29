Pima County school districts receive nearly $31 million in federal COVID-19 relief

Pima County’s nine major school districts will receive nearly $31 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, the Arizona Department of Education announced Friday.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund contains nearly $250 million for Arizona K-12 schools, including district schools, many charter schools and nonprofit private schools.

The money is distributed to school districts based on their percentage of low-income children.

Tucson’s largest school district, TUSD, is receiving nearly $18.6 million.

Arizona Department of Education guidance says the CARES Act funds should be spent in three phases.

The first is relief: meeting the immediate needs of school closures and planning for summer school.

The second is preparation and prevention: preparing for schools to reopen and possible future disruptions because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The third phase is recovery: managing the ongoing needs of students and schools while building safe learning environments.

Tucson’s other major school districts are receiving the following amounts:

Sunnyside — $5.7 million

Amphitheater — $3.1 million

Flowing Wells — $1.2 million

Marana — $1.1 million

Vail — $428,000

Sahuarita — $362,000

Catalina Foothills — $169,000

Tanque Verde — $75,000

Of the nearly $18.6 million allocated to Tucson Unified, 9% is required to go to nonprofit private schools within its boundary, according to Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.