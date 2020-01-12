Pima County schools receive $9 million for earning top marks on statewide tests

Pima County schools are receiving more than $9.6 million for earning top marks on Arizona's statewide assessments.

About $7 million of the results-based funding is going to Tucson's nine major school districts and the other $2.57 million is going to Pima County charter schools.

Vail School District is receiving the most at more than $1.9 million, followed by Tucson Unified at more than $1.8 million.

“This is a big win for the students,” said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo in a statement. “It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, commitment and skill of our amazing teachers, staff and administrators, and the support of our families that trust Tucson Unified schools. This also provides evidence that our student achievement goals are realistic and are being successfully met.”

Throughout the state, more than $72 million in results-based funding is being awarded to 538 schools. Schools can use the funds for teacher and school leader salaries, to hire teachers, for classroom supplies and for other strategies to sustain positive outcomes for students.

At TUSD, 17 schools qualified and are receiving different amounts based on each school’s performance.