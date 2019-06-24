County park officials are searching for volunteers to help build and restore two trail systems on Tucson's west side.

County park officials are searching for volunteers to help build more than two miles of trails at the Painted Hills Trails Park.

They're also hoping to find volunteers to help with ongoing restoration efforts at the Enchanted Hills Trails Park. 

The Painted Hills trail system will feature four miles of new trails, says a news release from Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation. Enchanted Hills will have seven miles of new trails.

Both parks are on Tucson's west side near Tucson Mountain Park. The trails are said to be suitable for all ability levels.

A volunteer event has been set up for 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at Painted Hills Trailhead, 3950 W. Anklam Rd. No previous experience is required. 

Other volunteer opportunities for the ongoing restoration of Enchanted Hills will be held at the 36th Street Trailhead — on the western end of the street, west of South Mission Road. There are no set dates, but anyone interested in volunteering should contact Neil Stitzer at Neil.Stitzer@pima.gov or 724-5239

For other questions about the trail projects or to register for the Painted Hills volunteer event, contact Stitzer at the above email or phone number.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

