Pima County seeks to correct growing vaccine inequity for people of color

A couple residents who attended the mobile clinic said they were able to schedule appointments at different vaccination sites several weeks out after waiting on the phone for a long time or having help from someone, but having the clinic in their neighborhood was more convenient to get to. And for several who have other health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus, it meant they could be vaccinated more quickly.

Miranda was accompanied to the clinic by her husband Jose Miranda. Although they are separated, he drives her to her doctor’s appointments and brings her groceries.

“I still drive and everything, but people who can’t go anywhere by themselves, how are they going to get the vaccine?” he said.

The ease of getting vaccinated at the mobile clinic was a contrast to 75-year-old Jose Miranda’s own experience trying to register for a vaccine. He doesn’t have the internet so he asked his son to help him get an appointment. Jose Miranda says his son tried for hours to get help registering over the phone, but nobody answered.