Pima County seeks volunteers with medical experience to fight coronavirus

Pima County has put out a call for volunteers, including people with medical backgrounds, to help fight coronavirus.

Volunteers with medical background should be as detailed as possible about their credentials and licensing information, said Keith Boesen, a pharmacist and the chair of the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona.

“This will greatly help us place you as the situation advances,” Boesen said in a news release Tuesday. “We especially will need nurses with Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit capabilities.”

Go to pima.gov/COVID19Volunteer for information and to sign up.

Potential medical volunteers will be directed to the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals, or ESAR system, the department said in a news release.

When registering, choose from three options. Health or medical volunteers can register for the Medical Reserve Corps. The county health department and faith-based groups are available to non-medical volunteers.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

