Pima County seeks volunteers with medical experience to fight coronavirus

Volunteer Bill Rauch loads food supplies into the trunk of a car at the Community Food Bank at 3003 S. Country Club Road, on March 18, 2020. The food bank started a drive through pick up service to allow for social distancing in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Pima County has put out a call for volunteers, including people with medical backgrounds, to help fight coronavirus.
Volunteers with medical background should be as detailed as possible about their credentials and licensing information, said Keith Boesen, a pharmacist and the chair of the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona.
“This will greatly help us place you as the situation advances,” Boesen said in a news release Tuesday. “We especially will need nurses with Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit capabilities.”
Go to
pima.gov/COVID19Volunteer for information and to sign up.
Potential medical volunteers will be directed to the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals, or ESAR system, the department said in a news release.
When registering, choose from three options. Health or medical volunteers can register for the Medical Reserve Corps. The county health department and faith-based groups are available to non-medical volunteers.
Tucson, coronavirus, tattoos
The doors are still open at Sacred Art Tattoo on 1024 E. 6th St., as of Friday, March 27, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Seth Nadeau, left, and his son Anthony Nadeau get out of the house for a couple of game so horse under cloudy skies on the courts at Christ Church United Methodist, March 27, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Victoria Quintero, 5, holds her sign as her mother, Vanessa, waves to the teachers and administrators from John E. White Elementary School and Pistor Middle School during a Car Parade through the neighborhood on March 27, 2020. The teachers and administrators drove their cars through the neighborhood to say hello to their students from their cars.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Teachers and administrators from John E. White Elementary School and Pistor Middle School cheer and wave to their students during a Car Parade through the neighborhood on March 27, 2020. The teachers and administrators drove their cars through the neighborhood to say hello to their students from their cars.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Standing, Kai Morales, left, and his twin brother, Kristian, hold up their signs as Karim, 9, and their mother, Angelica, sit in the bed of the truck along W. Nebraska Street during a Car Parade on March 27, 2020. The teachers and administrators drove their cars through the neighborhood to say hello to their students from their cars.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Students of John E. White Elementary School and Pistor Middle School stand along W. Nebraska Street and wave to their teachers during a Car Parade on March 27, 2020. The teachers and administrators drove their cars through the neighborhood to say hello to their students from their cars.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Teachers and administrators from John E. White Elementary School and Pistor Middle School line up along W. Canada Street before the start of their Car Parade on March 27, 2020. The teachers and administrators drove their cars through the neighborhood to say hello to their students from their cars.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
The noted bull testicles on the statue outside Casa Molina at Speedway and Wilmot, usually painted in various schemes and wild colors, now sporting a surgical mask.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Pfc. Gustavo Escalera, of the Arizona National Guard, waves in the next car to his station at the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank on March 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has been activated to help the demanding need to fill and handout food boxes for people in Tucson and five counties in southern Arizona. Thirty troops arrived in Tucson on Thursday and another thirty are expected. According to Spc. John Randall, the troops are here to fill in the gaps in logistics to help keep up the production of putting together and handing out food boxes.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Spc. Nicholas McCormick, of the Arizona National Guard, waits for the next car to pull up at the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank on March 27, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Spc. Emilio Maldonado, of the Arizona National Guard, pushes a several bags down an assembly line at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on March 26, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has been activated to help the demanding need to fill food boxes for people in Tucson and five counties in southern Arizona.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Spc. Gabriel Molina, of the Arizona National Guard, fills bags with food items on an assembly line at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on March 26, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has been activated to help the demanding need to fill food boxes for people in Tucson and five counties in southern Arizona.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Hoover Zhu, owner of Old Peking, poses for a portrait inside a closed Old Peking at Old Peking , 2522 E. Speedway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 25, 2020. Zhu closed Old Peking on Thursday March 25 due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Chef Du Liyuan makes a take out order at Chef Wang, 356 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 25, 2020. Chef Wang, a local Chinese restaurant, is open for take out but is considering closing due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A customer checks in at the American Airlines ticket counter inside the Tucson International Airport, on March 26, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
An empty baggage carousel at the Tucson International Airport, on March 26, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Wendy Fu, owner of Chef Wang, processes a take out order at Chef Wang, 356 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 25, 2020. Chef Wang, a local Chinese restaurant is open for take out but is considering closing due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Chairs tilted in on tables at La Cocina located at 201 N. Court Avenue, on March 26, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Sun sets over a dark and locked Hi Corbett Stadium, home to the Arizona Wildcats baseball team, as the city begins its second week under COVID19 restrictions, March 26, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Downtown Congress Streets is mostly deserted just before 8 p.m. as the city begins its second week under COVID19 restrictions, March 26, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
The lanterns from the Reid Park Zoo's Asian Lantern Festival sit in a fenced compound after the zoo's closure ended the display weeks early as the city begins its second week under COVID19 restrictions, March 26, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Residents stay spaced while out getting some air and watching the Rillito River flow near Craycroft as the city begins its second week under COVID19 restrictions, March 26, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Jayden Simmons, right, 12, runs football drills with coach Bobby Rodriguez, owner of Jet Sports Training, at Silverlake Park, in Tucson, Ariz., on March 25, 2020. Due to gyms being closed, Rodriguez is taking classes and training outside to parks with little to no equipment.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
A man wearing a mask watches traffic go by while waiting for the bus on N. Alvernon Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 25, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson, coronavirus
Gloves, a mask and hand sanitizer sit on the counter at Chef Wang, 356 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 25, 2020. Chef Wang, a local Chinese restaurant is open for take out but is considering closing due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at
scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
