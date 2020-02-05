Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier calls perjury claims 'hurtful and meritless'

“I also believe that what we heard in the totality of these hearings was multiple cases of perjury committed by the sheriff’s command staff,” he continued. “I don’t believe any of them. I think they lied to us. ... I thought the sheriff’s command staff in total displayed complete contempt for the process of this commission and I’m offended by it.”

The merit board voted 2-1 to uphold the appeal and overturn the suspension, saying the “appointing authority failed to establish that there was just cause for the suspension,” according to a decision letter obtained by the Star. Cameron was also awarded back pay.

Hellon’s comments caused immediate backlash in the department. The leaders of the Pima County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Pima County Sheriff’s Commanders’ Association both called on Napier to launch the investigation, with both stating the investigation should be done by an outside agency.

In Tuesday’s statement, as well as a similar department-wide email sent to the Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, Napier said he initiated the investigation on Jan. 17, “not because I believe wrongdoing occurred” but to “restore the public’s trust by having an outside and independent review of the matter.” He added in the email to the department that he believes the county will choose to outsource the investigation.