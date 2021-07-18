Pima County Sheriff’s Department holds back-to-school giveaway

“The build out of a fully-functioning animal facility is imperative for the agriscience program to continue,” said Principal David Mandel. “MHS is committed to providing a safe space to house animals at our school while teaching students about animal production and veterinary science. This investment will impact current and future agriculture students as well as the countless students from fellow schools and the public who visit the facility.”

The teacher leadership program trains educators in science and engineering practices, improving STEM teaching and learning in all Marana schools, across grade levels and sites, a news release said. For the last two school years, the program has trained hundreds of teachers, reaching thousands of students.

CDO teacher up

for $100K prize

An automotive teacher at Canyon del Oro High School is among 61 finalists for the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Jeremy Tarbet, in the Amphitheater School District, is a graduate of Canyon del Oro High and has taught there for nine years. His students restore classic cars while researching restoration techniques, applying mathematics in the fabrication process and working collaboratively to problem solve, a news release said. He also teaches a dual enrollment class with Pima Community College.