Pima County Sheriff's officials are investigating a death after a "use-of-force encounter" between corrections officers and an inmate at the county jail, officials said.
The Pima County Minimum Security Facility inmate, Francisco Ruiz, died November 14 around 9:30 p.m., Sheriff Mark Napier said in a news release Tuesday.
The department's criminal investigations unit is investigating the incident, the news release said. The department's homicide unit is leading the investigation, said Deputy Marissa Hernandez, spokeswoman for the department.
Life-saving measures were administered to the inmate, but were unsuccessful, the news release said.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released.