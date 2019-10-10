Motorists should be on the lookout as Pima County sheriff's deputies are increasing enforcement through the end of November under a new safety initiative, an official said.
The department is dispatching more of its patrol, traffic and motorcycle deputies in efforts to enforce violations at intersections and to prevent crashes, according to a news release.
"Our deployment in this initiative is based on some statistics that we looked at, looking at intersections where it seems that collisions are more likely to occur," said Deputy James Allerton, a sheriff's department spokesman.
The goal is to increase motorists' awareness about crash-causing actions involving speed, inattention, red-light running and following other vehicles too closely.
"We discovered if collisions do occur, intersections are a likely place for them to occur and a lot of the reasons that accidents occur is due to traffic violations," Allerton said.
The department has chosen not to publicly identify specific intersections where more enforcement will be present. Operations are likely to shift to different intersections daily.
Deputies will also be looking out for any violations involving pedestrians at the intersections.
"We believe people always need to be cognizant of their surroundings while they're driving and be very aware of what's going on, including at intersections," said Allerton.
"Hopefully people will carry that awareness with them and will continue to drive safely and will not only avoid any sort of traffic citations but will also avoid collisions."