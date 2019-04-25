Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier will testify before a congressional committee about the impacts of the Trump administration's policies on border communities on April 30 in Washington, D.C.
The Sheriff's Department put out a press release on Thursday saying that Napier "will make clear that border communities are experiencing both a public safety and humanitarian crisis due to conditions on our southern border."
Napier will also tell the committee that border communities need additional resources, and he'll express support for comprehensive bipartisan solutions, the press release said.
Napier was invited to testify before the Congressional Subcommittee on Border Security as a representative of the Southwestern Border Sheriff's Coalition and as Chair for the Border Security Committee of the Major County Sheriffs of America.
To watch live, go to homeland.house.gov at 7 a.m. on April 30. Go to the Hearings & Markups tab, and click on the heading "The Impacts of Trump Policies on Border Communities."