Pima County Sheriff's Department: Mt. Lemmon road open without restrictions
Pima County Sheriff's Department: Mt. Lemmon road open without restrictions

A sliver of sunlight stripes a snow covered peak in the higher reaches of the Santa Catalinas, Tucson, Ariz., March 13, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The road to Mt. Lemmon is open to all vehicles as of Sunday afternoon, officials said. 

Mt. Lemmon opened without restrictions Sunday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said. 

Drivers are reminded to watch for ice, especially above milepost 19, and to  slow down and drive safely. The department is expecting a large volume of traffic and told visitors to expect delays. 

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline: 520-547-7510.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Watch now: Tucson snow is rare enough to be special

