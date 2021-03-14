Pima County Sheriff's Department: Mt. Lemmon road open without restrictions

The road to Mt. Lemmon is open to all vehicles as of Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Mt. Lemmon opened without restrictions Sunday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said.

Drivers are reminded to watch for ice, especially above milepost 19, and to slow down and drive safely. The department is expecting a large volume of traffic and told visitors to expect delays.

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline: 520-547-7510.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

