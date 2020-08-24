Pima County Sheriff's flight crew finds man's body near Arizona Trail

A man's remains were found along the Arizona Trail northeast of Tucson, officials said.

Just before noon Monday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department's helicopter flight crew found the body of a man near Redington Road, milepost 12, along the Arizona Trail, the department said in a news release.

The flight crew was conducting a pre-planned training flight when they found the body, the department said.

Search and rescue responded to the scene to recover the body, which has not yet been identified.

The remains seem to match the description of an unidentified man that was reported in the area on Sunday. Deputies on Sunday responded to a report of a man in the same area who had asked another hiker for water, the department said.

The hiker gave the man water, then called the sheriff's department. Deputies, along with a federal park ranger, responded to the area but were not able to find the man on Sunday, the department said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.