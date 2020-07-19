Pima County Sheriff's: One injured in north Tucson shooting

A person was injured in a shooting on the north side of Tucson, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting around 1:40 p.m. near North Fairview Avenue and West Roger Road, northwest of north Oracle Road and West Prince Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

One person was injured, deputies said.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a black 4-door passenger car, deputies said.

No other information was available.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

