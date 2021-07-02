Pima County shifts its approach to vaccinations

After successfully vaccinating almost 60% of the Pima County population eligible to receive a vaccine, the health department is changing its approach to getting shots in arms.

The county’s standing vaccination centers at the University of Arizona, the Udall Center, El Pueblo Library and Tucson Mall closed last week due to increasing vaccination rates. Now, the goal is to get the remaining population vaccinated at other fixed sites such as pharmacies, doctors’ offices and clinics.

The vaccination site at the Kino Event Center closed Friday and will move to the third floor of the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, on Tuesday, July 6.

The county health department has held several mobile vaccine events at schools, churches, malls and sporting events. Many of them were run in partnership with FEMA, but the collaboration ended June 26.

FEMA staff partnered with the health department for the last eight weeks to vaccinate 8,124 people. According to the county, 59% of those recipients identified as Hispanic and 66% were from minority populations.