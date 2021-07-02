Pima County shifts its approach to vaccinations

After successfully vaccinating almost 60% of the Pima County population eligible to receive a vaccine, the health department is changing its approach to getting shots in arms.
The county’s standing vaccination centers at the University of Arizona, the Udall Center, El Pueblo Library and Tucson Mall closed last week due to increasing vaccination rates. Now, the goal is to get the remaining population vaccinated at other fixed sites such as pharmacies, doctors’ offices and clinics.
The vaccination site at the Kino Event Center closed Friday and will move to the third floor of the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, on Tuesday, July 6.
The county health department has held several mobile vaccine events at schools, churches, malls and sporting events. Many of them were run in partnership with FEMA, but the collaboration ended June 26.
FEMA staff partnered with the health department for the last eight weeks to vaccinate 8,124 people. According to the county, 59% of those recipients identified as Hispanic and 66% were from minority populations.
"We're grateful that working with FEMA helped the health department further our goal of putting the vaccine within easier reach of traditionally underserved areas and populations," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the county health department. "This was exactly what we wanted to accomplish, and this was an invaluable step in our health equity mission. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with FEMA in the future."
More than 61% of those 18 and older and over 83% of those 65 and older within the county have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. To reach these immunization levels, the county provided incentives such as lottery tickets and free admission to the Reid Park Zoo and Pima Air and Space Museum.
The vaccine site at the University of Arizona was also a huge success. The health department says the site administered one of every four vaccinations throughout the county.
However, Cullen says it’s not quite time to fully assume life before the pandemic, especially with the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant.
“I continue to caution people that we’re not out of the woods yet,” Cullen said. “The Delta variant has been detected in every state in the country and 95% of people contracting COVID are not vaccinated. So, please, please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. It’s our best chance of beating this pandemic.”
Pop-up sites will still be offered throughout the county and at the county’s health clinics. Visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine for a list of vaccination sites.
