Pima County Superior Court closes law library, offers online assistance

Pima County Superior Court has closed its law library and resource center and is offering online services starting Thursday.

About 7,000 people visit the center each month, said Krisanne LoGalbo, spokeswoman for Pima County Superior Court. The center offers legal information and resources to the public.

Law library staff will be responding to email and phone requests from the public from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, LoGalbo said in a news release.

"While the Court continues to function, the spread of the virus has demanded we adjust the way we interact with the public," she said.

The public may also visit the Law Library online, where reference materials, self-service forms, and research guidance may be found.

People can call 520-724-8456 or email LawLibrary@sc.pima.gov for assistance. The court is asking that people allow 48 hours for staff to respond to online requests.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.