Pima County Superior Court looking to fill judge vacancy

The Pima County Superior Court is looking to hire a new judge.

The Pima County Commission on Trial Court Appointments opened applications Monday to fill the vacancy of Judge Scott H. Rash who was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on May 21.

The commission will review applications, interview some of the applicants and recommend at least three to Governor Doug Ducey who will appoint the new judge, the committee said in a news release Monday.

All commission meetings are open to the public. Meeting dates have not been announced.

The new judge will be paid $149,382.60 annually.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.