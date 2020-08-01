Pima County supervisor candidate accused of violating state law with voter site photo

The second photo shows Williams and two others just outside the facility door, an area that is within the 75-foot limit where photos are prohibited, but outside the area where masks are required, according to the release.

The recorder's office noted that Williams was not voting, as he has already returned his ballot by mail and it was received and accepted on July 15.

Pima County recorder F. Ann Rodriguez forwarded the incident to the Pima County Attorney's Office for an investigation. A spokeswoman for the attorney's office said they have received a request for an investigation and have no further comment.

“I am shocked that a former member of the Legislature would violate state statutes, particularly after he was specifically told that photos were prohibited. It is also very concerning that he would also recklessly endanger my staff and the staff of the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department by removing his mask solely to take a publicity photo," Rodriguez said in a statement. "Mr. Williams did not cast a ballot at the site. His entire purpose of being there was apparently to take these illegal photos.”