Pima County supervisors ask state to reconsider federal vaccine site in Tucson

While the Kino and El Pueblo sites are still in the works to become county-run, walk-in vaccination centers, without federal support, the vaccines supplying them will come from the county’s allocation.

Despite the state’s concern it would have to extend resources to a FEMA-run site, Huckelberry said the county has set up five vaccination centers without the state’s help and could handle operations at a federal POD.

Furthermore, with the recent news of the state opening vaccine eligibility up to those 16 and older, Huckelberry says it would be difficult for the county to follow suit with only its existing vaccination centers.

According to the county administrator, vaccines split between Kino and El Pueblo would first go to residents in their relative ZIP codes, but would move to the 16 and older population once demand declines.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson joined the mayors of South Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and Sahuarita on Monday in writing a letter to Ducey to reconsider his denial of FEMA’s offer to set up a vaccine site in Pima County.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Tucson sent out a news release Tuesday condemning the state for its refusal of the federal POD.

“I will do everything possible to direct resources to my district despite roadblocks from the state,” he said in the release. “For the state to play politics with people’s lives after more than 16,000 of our friends, family members, and loved ones have died of the virus is beyond the pale.”