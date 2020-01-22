Pima County supervisors delay vote on federal Stonegarden grant

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday postponed a vote on whether to accept Operation Stonegarden funding to Feb. 4.
The federal grant would provide local municipalities with funding for costs associated with border security.
After voting to accept the grant last year, supervisors also submitted a funding modification that included $200,000 for humanitarian aid expenses, which would be used for the Casa Alitas shelter for migrants seeking asylum. Federal officials denied the modification, however, stating the requested funding provided “no border security operational benefit.”
Following the denial for humanitarian aid, the Tucson Police Department notified the federal government that it would withdraw from participation in the Stonegarden grant program, saying it does not align with TPD’s mission “and the expectation of the community we serve.”
Meanwhile, supervisors will have to vote again on whether to accept the grant without humanitarian aid.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier is asking the board to reconsider accepting the fiscal year 2018 grant, which would provide over $1.8 million for equipment and overtime costs. While Napier explained that the overtime funded by the grant was essential to their ability to address public safety, he did suggest limiting the amount of overtime deputies could incur via Stonegarden.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry recommended that supervisors accept the grant with some of Napier’s conditions.
The supervisors at their meeting Tuesday decided to move the vote on the funding to their next regular meeting Feb. 4.
