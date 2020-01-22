Pima County supervisors delay vote on federal Stonegarden grant

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday postponed a vote on whether to accept Operation Stonegarden funding to Feb. 4.

The federal grant would provide local municipalities with funding for costs associated with border security.

After voting to accept the grant last year, supervisors also submitted a funding modification that included $200,000 for humanitarian aid expenses, which would be used for the Casa Alitas shelter for migrants seeking asylum. Federal officials denied the modification, however, stating the requested funding provided “no border security operational benefit.”

Following the denial for humanitarian aid, the Tucson Police Department notified the federal government that it would withdraw from participation in the Stonegarden grant program, saying it does not align with TPD’s mission “and the expectation of the community we serve.”