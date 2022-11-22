Pima County supervisors formally approve general election results

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to formally approve the results of the general election.

Supervisor Steve Christy, the board’s sole Republican and dissenting vote on the election canvass, said the official canvass submitted Monday night by the county’s elections department did not leave enough time for review before the vote Tuesday morning. He also cited concerns about Democrat Katie Hobbs, the current secretary of state who won the governor’s race against Republican Kari Lake, certifying election results that include a race she’s involved in.

County Elections Director Constance Hargrove submitted the final tabulation of general election results on Monday. The results show a 57% voter turnout with 403,556 total ballots cast in the county.

Each Arizona county must certify its portion of the state’s election results before the secretary of state can approve the statewide canvass on Dec. 5. If the final tally shows the results of a race are closer than half of a percent, that race would automatically be required to be recounted.

Once Arizona’s 15 counties approve their respective canvasses, the results are expected to trigger a recount in the attorney general race between Republican Abraham Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. According to the secretary of state's office, all ballots have been tabulated and Mayes leads by 510 votes.

Republican Tom Horne is also ahead by less than a half percent in the superintendent of public instruction race Tuesday with nearly 9,000 more votes than Democrat Kathy Hoffman. The race for state representative in District 13 is also expected to go to a recount.

The Board of Supervisors for both Cochise and Mohave counties have voted to delay canvassing the election results. Both boards will meet Nov. 28 to reconsider, which is the last day counties have to approve the canvass per state law.