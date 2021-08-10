Pima County supervisors reject vaccine mandate for employees, mask mandate for schools

The Pima County Board of Supervisors considered taking several COVID-19-related actions at its meeting Tuesday, including mandating vaccines for county employees, redeclaring an emergency and mandating masks in schools.

None of those proposals passed.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry recommended the board require COVID-19 vaccinations for county employees as a condition of employment.

Supervisor Rex Scott made a motion to not require employees to get vaccinated, which passed with a 4-1 vote with Supervisor Matt Heinz dissenting.

The Board also turned down a proposal from Heinz to reinstate the COVID-19 emergency, which was rescinded July 6 by a 3-2 vote. The move would have given Chair Sharon Bronson the authority to rule by proclamation, which means she doesn’t didn’t have to take an action to the board to have it ratified while supervisors can meet with only 24 hours notice.