Pima County supervisors reject vaccine mandate for employees, mask mandate for schools

The Pima County Board of Supervisors considered taking several COVID-19-related actions at its meeting Tuesday, including mandating vaccines for county employees, redeclaring an emergency and mandating masks in schools.
None of those proposals passed.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry recommended the board require COVID-19 vaccinations for county employees as a condition of employment.
Supervisor Rex Scott made a motion to not require employees to get vaccinated, which passed with a 4-1 vote with Supervisor Matt Heinz dissenting.
The Board also turned down a proposal from Heinz to reinstate the COVID-19 emergency, which was rescinded July 6 by a 3-2 vote. The move would have given Chair Sharon Bronson the authority to rule by proclamation, which means she doesn’t didn’t have to take an action to the board to have it ratified while supervisors can meet with only 24 hours notice.
COVID-19 cases in Pima County more than quadrupled from the first week of July to the first week of August, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Although Huckelberry said “ the data actually supports reinstating the declaration of emergency,” supervisors voted 3-2 to not reinstate the emergency, with Heinz and Supervisor Adelita Grijalva voting in favor of reinstating it.
Heinz also submitted a proposal to mandate masks for all K-12 schools in the county, despite a state law passed with the Legislature’s annual budget in June prohibiting school districts from requiring face coverings.
In a 3-2 vote, the Board denied the proposal, with Heinz and Grijalva voting in favor of requiring masks.
Under the direction of Bronson, the board will go back on its previous decision to begin meeting in person on Aug. 16, and will instead hold a virtual meeting Monday, when it will discuss if meetings will be held in-person in the future.
