Pima County supervisors wary of countywide $15 minimum wage

After Pima County and the city of Tucson raised the minimum wage for their employees this year, the Board of Supervisors began the conversation on increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour for workers in unincorporated areas of the county.

Supervisor Adelita Grijalva introduced the idea at a meeting earlier this month for discussion only — but other supervisors seemed less inclined to support a countywide wage increase for workers in the private sector.

“I do think that it would make sense for us to have a regional plan on how to address this because I don’t think that it’s fair or equitable that you have some people doing the same job outside of the city and the county and getting paid dollars less an hour,” Grijalva told her colleagues on the board.

Supervisor Steve Christy adamantly opposed the idea while Supervisor Rex Scott wanted unanimous support from the board before giving his own approval.

Tucson increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour for the lowest-paid government employees in February, and the county followed suit for its employees as part of its budget adoption in June.