Pima County temporarily closes clinics, offers essential health services at one location

The Pima County Health Department is consolidating its clinics and has suspended walk-in services in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The Theresa Lee Public Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court will remain open with some limitations, the department said in a news release. Scheduled appointments are required for services and the clinic will be providing immunizations, sexually transmitted infection testing, family planning and well-woman health checks. Call 520-725-7900 for more information about services.

The department has temporarily closed North Clinic, 3550 N. First Ave., and East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway. The department will also screen patients for symptoms of COVID-19 but testing for the virus will not be provided.

Some services — like prescription refills — will be available by phone.

Pima Conty Health Department staff is also processing birth and death certificates requests online and through mail-in requests only. Contact the vital records office at 520-724-7932.

