Pima County, TMC town halls focus on COVID vaccines during pregnancy

“If I were pregnant now instead of when I was,” she said, “I would get it in the first trimester, or before becoming pregnant.”

That’s what Cassie Breneman and her husband decided was their best course of action: don’t try to get pregnant with their second child until after becoming fully vaccinated.

“I was definitely nervous about doing the shot while I was pregnant,” she said, explaining that while she is not hesitant about vaccines in general, she did not want to risk running a fever early on in pregnancy.

“The science was all so fresh at that point. Fortunately we didn’t have to make that choice.”

The couple received their vaccinations early last spring and their second child was born mid-January. Breneman received her booster when she was about 32 weeks pregnant.

“At that point, we felt he would probably be fine even if I did get a fever,” she said, referring to the baby’s weight and development at that time.

Jenna Matty was in her third trimester when she got vaccinated in October. Like Breneman, she was concerned about running a fever any earlier in her pregnancy.