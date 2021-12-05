Pima County to consider allocating $3 million in federal funds to double COVID testing capacity

The $3 million influx would double available tests to 3,000 a day at a new weekly cost of about $200,000, which would fund the program for 15 weeks if the board approves the allocation. The funds would also allow the county to expand the operating hours of its current testing sites.

“Ultimately, we need to sort of have the best understanding of how this is evolving,” Garcia said. “Certainly in this current surge, we're really challenged to really figure out how to make the most out of it. I think the testing information is helping us add a lot to that information.”

Lesher hopes the need for testing will subside by the time the $3 million runs out, but told the board in a memo that money may need to be built into the health department’s budget to fund testing long-term.

“The health department has received nonstop support since the pandemic began, and since that time, the amount of county investment in the health department has grown tremendously and appropriately, because that's the part of our system that is most impacted and has the most impact on the pandemic,” Garcia said. “I think you will continue to see our investment in that area, and the board will need to weigh in on what the right amount of support is.”

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.