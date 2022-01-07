Pima County to craft climate change strategy with new grant

Cullen highlighted part of the grant-funded effort that will establish new “cooling shelters'' throughout the county, which are air-conditioned buildings that act as safe havens for residents who need to escape extreme heat.

The new locations will add to Pima County’s existing network of shelters that are “activated” whenever the state or federal government issues temperature warnings.

Officials will also use the funding to gather information on the climate crisis by conducting studies on climate impacts in the region and pinpointing where residents are most likely to be impacted.

The county is partnering with local universities, which also received state grants, to produce the studies. The new information is expected to help officials craft policies that will mitigate climate-related issues down the line.

Maps showing health equity variables — factors that indicate the health of an area, such as income or education — are also being developed with the new funds that will highlight areas where residents are most likely to get sick from things like unclean air caused by wildfires.