Pima County to expand free COVID testing with federal dollars

After the state pulled out of funding most of Pima County’s free COVID-19 testing options, the county’s revamping its testing operations using its federally allocated dollars while appealing at the federal level to reimburse money it's already spent.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the state health department told the county last Friday it would no longer fund much of the county's free COVID-19 tests as it's been doing since April.

COVID-19 cases in Pima County reported so far in August have already nearly doubled the cases reported in July, according to the data from the state health department, and Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen says the county is performing nearly 1,400 COVID-19 tests a day.

But as cases spike again, the Arizona Department of Health Services has stopped paying for the county’s contract with its largest testing contractor, Paradigm Laboratories.

The state is still funding nasal swab tests at Tucson International Airport and saliva testing at Ellie Towne Center, but Huckelberry says the state dollars the county relied on for fixed testing sites in underrepresented areas are now gone.